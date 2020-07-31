Sections
'Would like to tell Sushant's fans...': Uddhav Thackeray slams case transfer bid to Bihar

‘Would like to tell Sushant’s fans...’: Uddhav Thackeray slams case transfer bid to Bihar

Earlier on Friday afternoon, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of the actor. The case was filed on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Bihar police, officials said.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There has been an increasing demand for a CBI probe into the death of the actor, but the Maharashtra government has insisted that the state police were capable of handling the investigation. (PTI PHOTO.)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the state police were competent enough to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the transfer of the investigation would be an insult to them as they have been fighting the Covid-19 pandemic like warriors. The chief minister said that nobody should politicise the death of the actor.

Thackeray also criticised leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Devendra Fadnavis saying that he had doubted the capability of the Mumbai Police despite having served as chief minister of the state for five years.

“The state police and Mumbai police are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. They are Covid-19 warriors and not to trust them is an insult to them. I would like to tell all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans that they should trust Mumbai Police and pass on whatever information you have (about the case) to them,” he said.

There has been an increasing demand for a CBI probe into the death of the actor, but the Maharashtra government has insisted that the state police were capable of handling the investigation.



The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14. A Bihar police team is probing a separate ‘abetment to suicide’ case on the basis of a complaint filed by the actor’s father Krishna Kumar Singh in Patna.

Sushant Singh’s father had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others.

The late actor’s father has accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actress, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

The investigating agency will probe allegations of alleged mishandling of the actor’s money and his bank accounts. According to officials, Rhea Chakraborty and others named in the ED case are likely to be summoned next week.

