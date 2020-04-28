WR manufactures sample collection kiosks for Covid-19 testing

Sections
In order to facilitate Covid-19 testing, Western Railway on Tuesday placed two swab sample collection kiosks at the railway-operated Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central. The hospital serves as...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:34 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

In order to facilitate Covid-19 testing, Western Railway on Tuesday placed two swab sample collection kiosks at the railway-operated Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central. The hospital serves as a special Covid-19 treatment facility

The kiosks manufactured at the railways’ Lower Parel workshop will help healthcare workers to collect swab samples without exposing themselves to suspected patients.

The kiosks are sealed from three sides to ensure that the health workers are completely isolated from the patient.

“In the front side, a transparent acrylic sheet has been provided with two holes on which rubber hand gloves have been permanently fitted. The structure of the kiosks consists of the strong fabricated structure covered externally with plywood on all sides with a rear door.” said a Western Railway official.



Both the Central and the Western Railway have been manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) for their staff deployed in hospitals and crucial locations. Isolation coaches along with intubation boxes for coronavirus patients have also been manufactured by the railways.

