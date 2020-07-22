Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Year after inviting suggestions, Maharashtra government to hold hearing for Metro Bhavan online

Year after inviting suggestions, Maharashtra government to hold hearing for Metro Bhavan online

Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government is looking to conduct an online public hearing on the proposed 27-storey Metro Bhavan in Aarey colony.The...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:17 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government is looking to conduct an online public hearing on the proposed 27-storey Metro Bhavan in Aarey colony.

The government had invited suggestions and objections, on the change in land-use for 2.03 hectare of land in the contested Aarey area from no-development zone to ‘Metro Bhavan and Metro Rail allied users,’ in August 2019.

In February, HT reported that despite 2,563 objections filed by citizens, the state government is yet to conduct a hearing on the issue.

In a letter sent to citizens who submitted their objections in June, the deputy director of town planning stated, “Considering the present situation due to Covid-19, the hearing will be conducted by online mode through video-conferencing.”



Citizens were asked to confirm their presence for the hearing through email.

AB Patil, deputy director, town planning, said, “We are looking to conduct the hearing next week, after which we will submit a report to the state government.”

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the 13 Metro lines in the metropolitan region, planned a central operation and control centre on the 2-ha plot at Aarey. The basement-plus-27-floor building will be constructed at a cost of ₹1,033 crore.

The decision to construct Metro Bhavan in Aarey also stands on a sticky ground for the current state regime. After assuming office in November last year, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stalled the construction of the Metro-3 car-shed at Aarey, stating that there will no more tree-cutting in the green lung for the project. However, the government did not made its stance clear on the Metro Bhavan plan.

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena, in his objection to the proposed building in 2019, stated that no land use change can be proposed in a green zone by the Maharashtra government without prior permission of the Union ministry of environment.

“It will not be out of place to state that MMRDA has hectares and hectares of its own vacant land all over Mumbai, which can easily be used to build a Metro Bhavan. There is no need to destroy a natural area for such purposes, when there is an abundance of vacant land already available.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three deaths, 379 cases push Punjab patient tally to 10,889
Jul 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Covid-19 victims’ body swap: Magisterial probe begins, Amritsar GMC staff questioned
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir crosses 15,000-mark in 145 days with 608 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Heroin seizures along Punjab border see three-fold rise this year
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.