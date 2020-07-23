Yellow alert: IMD says heavy rain likely over the weekend

Sections
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After five days of sporadic light showers and mostly dry conditions, the weather bureau on Wednesday predicted an increase in rain intensity expected over the weekend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert (heavy rain at isolated areas) for the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for Saturday and Sunday. A yellow alert has been issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri for Thursday and Friday as well.

The city and suburbs can expect cloudy conditions, with very light rain or drizzles on Thursday and Friday.



IMD said monsoon conditions are likely to be active due to strengthening weather factors. “A trough, extending from the Karnataka to Kerala coast, is expected to strengthen, and a weather system is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal towards the weekend,” said an IMD official.

A drop in rain activity this week has led to hotter conditions across Mumbai. The island city and suburbs recorded day temperatures of 32.2 and 32.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, which was two degrees above normal.

Over the last 24 hours, no rain was recorded in the city or suburbs.

