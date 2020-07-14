Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Yes Bank case: ED files second charge sheet against Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Yes Bank case: ED files second charge sheet against Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a second charge sheet in the money laundering case at Yes Bank. The charge sheet is against 19 persons and entities and was filed...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a second charge sheet in the money laundering case at Yes Bank. The charge sheet is against 19 persons and entities and was filed before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in Mumbai.

An ED official confirmed the development and said the charge sheet was primarily against promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, and firms floated by the accused to carry out money laundering. The charge sheet also names co-founder and former managing director of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, and members of his family, as well as chartered accountants Dularesh K Jain & Associates. The second charge sheet was filed after ED examined a number of witnesses including Yes Bank and DHFL employees.

ED officials said that in addition to money laundering and receiving kickbacks from the Wadhawans, Kapoor had overruled Yes Bank’s advisory team, which had not approved a loan to Belief Realtors (a DHFL company) and the loan was disbursed on the same day it was sanctioned. Loans of Rs 300 crore, Rs 100 crore and Rs 232 crore were disbursed to companies indirectly controlled by Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. Dularesh K Jain & Associates had given the end-user certificate but could not provide any explanation or documentation to justify the end use.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case in connection with suspicious loans granted by Yes Bank on March 7. Following this, ED arrested Kapoor on March 8, charging him with money laundering and alleging Yes Bank had bought debentures of DHFL worth Rs 3,700 crore, but without redeeming them till date. DHFL had paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore to Kapoor in the form of a loan to a company registered to Kapoor’s daughters.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office
Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
300 fliers from Dubai claim they were made to wait at Mumbai airport for 10 hours
Jul 14, 2020 01:50 IST
Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent
Jul 14, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.