Home / Mumbai News / Yes Bank fraud: CBI court rejects bail pleas of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the bail plea filed by the promoters of the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested for their alleged...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:05 IST

By Charul Shah,

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the bail plea filed by the promoters of the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested for their alleged involvement in the Yes Bank fraud case. They contended that the agency failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated time of 60 days of their arrest.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet on June 25 against Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, Belief Realtors Pvt. Ltd, RKW Developers Pvt. Ltd, DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and his daughter Roshni Kapoor. While the Wadhawans were arrested on April 26.

The defence pleaded that the CBI missed the deadline in filing the charge sheet before the special court.

They also had pointed out that the CBI special court refused to take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by CBI, as the agency had not yet obtained sanction for prosecution for Kapoor under Prevention of Corruption Act.



The agency claimed that the charge sheet was submitted with the registrar of the court well within time.

Hearing both the side the court rejected the contention of defence.

As per CBI case, Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL between April and June 2018. In return, Kapoor was allegedly paid “kickbacks” amounting to ₹600 crore by DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan. DHFL sanctioned a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAB Enterprises, in which Kapoor’s wife Bindu is a director and 100% shareholder, alleged the CBI. Kapoor’s daughters, Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor, are also 100% shareholders in DoIT Urban Ventures.

