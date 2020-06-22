Sections
Yes Bank Fraud: Court refuses to release properties sealed by CBI

The special CBI court rejected the plea of Yes Capital (India) Private Limited and Morgan Credits Private Limited to release properties sealed by CBI while probing case registered...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The special CBI court rejected the plea of Yes Capital (India) Private Limited and Morgan Credits Private Limited to release properties sealed by CBI while probing case registered against Rana Kapoor, founder of Yes bank.

The two had filed separate applications for release of their office premises. Morgan Credit Private Ltd has sought the release of office premises in Lower Parel, while Yes Capital (India) had sought de-sealing of their Elphinstone Road office. The two companies have claimed that they need to file statutory returns till June 2020, for which they require access to the office premises.

The court rejected the plea and directed the companies to approach the investigating officer for permission to access the data, as required by the company.

