Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Yoga to help aviation staff tide over anxiety amid the pandemic

Yoga to help aviation staff tide over anxiety amid the pandemic

A group of six aviation professionals have started online sessions designed to help colleagues deal with anxiety through yoga and meditation. The first four-day course began on...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 02:04 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

A group of six aviation professionals have started online sessions designed to help colleagues deal with anxiety through yoga and meditation. The first four-day course began on July 11 and has received a good response. More sessions are being planned for the future.

Two pilots who are currently flying with Indian Airlines, two cabin crew and two back-end officials (some of whom are retired) organised a four-day online course titled Aviation Special - Online Meditation and Breath workshop. Starting July 11, sessions were conducted thrice a day to ensure participants could attend despite various work shifts.

Monali Joglekar, a former Air India cabin crew and a facilitator, said, “Looking at the tense situation due to Covid-19 that is not only forcing employees to go on mandatory leave without pay but also leading to job loss, we decided to conduct these sessions for all aviation employees so that they can deal with stress in better way.”

The response has been positive. An air traffic controller, requesting anonymity, said the techniques learnt in the workshop were helpful. “I have already started experiencing the benefits and it has energised me for working better,” they said. Another attendee, also requesting anonymity, said, “Being unemployed, this pandemic gave me a lot of trouble and stress. The breathing practices have not only reduced my ever-wandering thoughts but have also shown a way to accept daily life challenges.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt expresses disappointment over Pilot’s exit
Jul 15, 2020 02:18 IST
Shiv Sena targets BJP over Rajasthan political crisis
Jul 15, 2020 02:14 IST
Railways creates prototype of post-Covid coach to fight virus
Jul 15, 2020 02:10 IST
ISC results: Cut-off for the top 20 percentile up to 90.2% from last year’s 89.4%
Jul 15, 2020 02:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.