You can take e-bikes, e-autos from outside CR stations soon

With the increase in use of bicycles to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Railway (CR) will soon be introducing electric bicycles outside its railway stations in the city. To provide the last-mile connectivity and reduce carbon emissions, electric autorickshaws will also be introduced outside the suburban railway stations.

“Electric vehicles are a step forward in reducing carbon emissions. Along with e-autorickshaws, we will also be introducing the electric bicycles in order to promote social distancing,” a CR spokesperson said. The e-bikes will be introduced outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla railway stations, whereas, the electric autorickshaws will be introduced outside Ghatkopar and Kurla railway stations. Later the autorickshaws will also be introduced outside Bhandup, Mulund and Thane railway stations.

Electric bicycles, also known as e-bikes, are battery-powered. Electric autorickshaw is also battery-operated and is used as an alternative to compressed natural gas (CNG), operated autorickshaws.

Passengers will be able to book the cycles and autorickshaws in advance through a mobile application before reaching the railway station. The zonal railway has floated tender for the mobile application. However, the fares and payment mode for e-bikes and e-autorickshaws have not been finalised yet.

The zonal railway has also floated tenders for electric bicycles for a period of one year. Tenders for electric autorickshaws outside Kurla and Ghatkopar railway stations have been allotted. The service is likely to be introduced soon.