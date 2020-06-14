Youth who killed 7-year-old arrested from Uttar Pradesh

The Dongri police have arrested a 22-year-old man from his native place in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening for allegedly killed a seven-year-old girl two weeks ago and dumped her body on the railway track in Wadi Bunder area. Police said the girl’s body was recovered after the accused was arrested and he showed the spot.

“The girl’s body was decomposed and as per the preliminary post-mortem report and inquiry, the accused was arrested under the charges of murder, rape and relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso),” said senior inspector Sandeep Bhagdikar of the Dongri police station.

According to the police, the accused worked as a cook in a catering outlet and was a neighbour of the victim. The victim went missing on May 30 after she went to play outside her residence in Dongri. Her parents then approached the Dongri police and a kidnapping case was registered against unknown persons.

The police started an inquiry and learnt that the victim’s neighbour (the cook) was not seen in the locality soon after the victim went missing. When the police learnt that the cook had left for UP, a team was dispatched to the accused’s native place in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh said Bhagdikar.

“He was brought to Mumbai on Saturday. After an inquiry, the accused informed us that he killed her and dumped her body on the railway track in Wadi Bunder area,” added Bhagdikar. The accused was then taken to the spot and the girl’s decomposed body was found near the railway track. The body was sent for post-mortem.

“The accused is changing his statements. He has not yet told us why he killed the victim, added the officer. He has been remanded in police custody till June 20,” said Bhagdikar.