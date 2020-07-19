Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Yuva Sena moves Apex court against UGC directive to hold final-year exams

Yuva Sena moves Apex court against UGC directive to hold final-year exams

Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, which is led by Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, which is led by Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) decision to hold final-year exams in universities by September-end.

“Today Yuva Sena has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court with a humble prayer to save lives of lakhs of students, teachers, non-teaching staff and their families by asking the UGC to not be stubborn about enforcing examinations when India has crossed the 10-lakh cases mark,” Thackeray tweeted.

Calling the UGC’s decision “bizarre”, he further wrote, “We believe that academic excellence can’t be judged by 1 examination and for academic excellence, we must calculate the aggregate marks of the past semesters. Beyond which, if students still feel the need to appear for an examination, they voluntarily may do so post-Covid.”

Yuva Sena’s secretary Varun Desai, in a video released on Saturday, said that despite writing to the UGC and the Human Resource Development ministry, the student group did not receive any reply from either of the two authorities.



“Maharashtra government already cancelled the final-year exams and we want the same decision to be taken for the entire country. In the past 10-15 days, we received messages from lakhs of students seeking our support on the issue,” Desai said in the video.

The Congress, which is in coalition with the Shiv Sena in the state, also supported the latter’s decision.

“Conducting exams in the background of the #COVID-19 is the culmination of insensitivity (sic),” tweeted Satyajeet Tambe, president of the Maharashtra State Youth Congress.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

12th fatality in Chandigarh, highest singl-day spike of 31 new cases
Jul 19, 2020 00:56 IST
2 Covid centres at Navi Mumbai to get 4,100 more beds
Jul 19, 2020 00:54 IST
Tell victims about acquittal of accused: HC to trial courts
Jul 19, 2020 00:52 IST
Test report mix-up: Recovered patient told to quarantine
Jul 19, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.