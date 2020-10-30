Sections
Week-long activity held to help students beat stress

DAV Public School, Thane observed Mental Health Week recently to bring awareness of the importance of mental well-being.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Timees Mumbai

The week has gained greater relevance this year with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic impacting a large population with illnesses like anxiety, depression and stress.

In the first phase, Principal Simmi Juneja sent a message in a combined effort to move ahead in life with confidence. School counselors also connected with students and teachers with a message through YouTube, focussing on the need to make healthy choices, the need for self-care, prioritizing mental health, the importance of positivity, resilience and the need to evolve into one’s higher self to live a contented life

In the second phase, teachers narrated short stories during the online assembly sessions on the theme of self acceptance, personal growth, purpose in life and positive relation.

In the third and final phase, students made caricatures, sketches, drawings and paintings to point out the need for a healthy state of mind to succeed in the long run and face the competitive world with a renewed vigor. On the whole, the initiative by the school succeeded in giving a strong message among students, teachers and parents strive for contentment in life and acceptance of shortcomings as a part of life.

