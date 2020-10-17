A good song always catches up eventually: Sukriti Kakar

The past seven months or so have been extremely difficult for everybody owing to the pandemic and lockdown. But the music industry seemed to have pulled through with multiple independent song releases in the past months. And singer Sukriti Kakar feels that this is the best time to release music in any form. “I don’t think the consumption for music ever ends. And there is an audience for all genres. The thing with the music industry is that it changes so rapidly, and every five months, there is a new trend. I started my career when I was 16 or 17, and since then, a situation has been created where you can sing for movies and continue with your independent music at the same time. But nobody could imagine that such a pandemic would happen and movies would take a back-seat. So yes, in a way, people who consume music in a big way aren’t getting what they used to from movies, so that’s where we step in and give them three-minute long videos to enjoy,” says Sukriti.

The singer, who recently released a track titled Hum Tum, in collaboration with her sister Prakriti Kakar, says that she had a great time working on this song. Sukriti says, “I was excited to release this song because in a time like this, we could really use a track like this, which is so positive.” However, she adds that the number game on streaming platforms is something that everyone has to keep track of. “It definitely bothers me, I won’t lie. We are all programmed to believe that what’s working with numbers is actually what’s working. And I think there is no real way of understanding what is really working. Earlier when we would go to a club and a particular song would be playing, we would understand that this particular song is a hit but that concept is not there now,” says Sukriti, adding that you can’t really buy the numbers on all streaming platforms, so that makes things quite organic. “Obviously, if it is a great song, it always catches up even if it takes time to do so,” she exclaims.

But unlike most people, the lockdown period has in fact been very productive for Sukriti. She says that she finally got the time for things that she truly loves. She adds, “Lockdown has been a very peaceful time for me and it gave me time to focus on my hobbies and things that I love. Because of our very busy schedules, we would never get to spend as much time as home and with family, but as much as I was getting irritated with the lockdown, in the beginning, I did end up making a lot of new tracks during this time. I also got time for my guitar lessons and Hum Tum was also a lockdown baby. The good thing about the lockdown is that it has made everyone so self-sufficient. Earlier, I used to go to studios and stuff to record, but now, I have a set up at home. Now I know how to operate all the technology as well. But yes, I am stepping out now bit by bit by only for work though, and meeting close friends.”

But Sukriti says that she is still quite apprehensive of going out regularly. “I don’t know how I feel about sitting at a restaurant anymore. I am quite apprehensive about stepping out since I stay with my parents. So because of them, I have been really careful,” she concludes.