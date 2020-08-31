A great collab for a great cause

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani and American acapella group Penn Masala, along with lyricist Poojan Sahil, have collaborated for a song, Main Hoon Na Tera, through which the wish to raise money and contributions for the migrant workers, who were forced to go back to their villages, because of this ongoing crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“In times like these, the compassion that people show is what defines humanity. We are doing what we can by putting this song out, and people out there are making a huge difference by donating whatever they can,” says Dadlani, adding that the situation, continues to remain grim.

“Despite hitting 80,000 positive cases yesterday, India’s ‘Unlock’ initiatives are making many people feel like the crisis has passed. Sadly, it hasn’t. Especially for the poor, surviving these last five months has been tough and it’s only getting tougher. Many have had to turn to off-market loans at insane interest rates, which means they are stuck in debt traps that they may never be able to escape without help,” he says.

However, Dadlani says that it was Penn Masala, who came up with the idea for the initiative. “They asked me if I’d collaborate, and I said yes because I’ve known of them for a while and because the cause is legit and needs as much help as we can all provide,” he says. “They’re great guys, incredible talents and most importantly, they have their hearts in the right place. I hope we can meet in person soon, so I can thank them for inviting me onto this project,” he adds.

Apart from his musical sensibilities, another reason why Penn Masala wanted to work with Dadlani, was that they hoped that the association will make a bigger impact. “First up, we’re extremely happy that Vishal Dadlani has joined us to help raise contributions for this cause. His association has been a great source of inspiration to us. We are hopeful that we will be able to make a bigger difference with his help,” the group said.

The initiative has already achieved its target of raising Rs 20 lakh, ever since it was released, last Saturday night. They have now increased the target till Rs 25 lakh, and will keep on increasing the target, to encourage more people to donate.

