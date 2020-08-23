A lot of livelihoods depend on studio work, so they need to be functioning: Nikhil D’Souza

Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza, known for his Bollywood superhit tracks such as Gubbare Gubbare (Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu; 2012), Alvida (D-Day; 2013) and Lip to Lip (Katti Batti; 2015), among others, recently felt that though he had sung a lot of Bollywood tracks and even a few English indie tracks, he hadn’t done nearly enough in the Hindi indie genre.And so, the singer decided to work on an EP titled Waqt, and he did that over the last eight to nine months. But due to the lockdown, his process had to be entirely rediscovered and most of the songs in the EP were recorded from his bedroom, which was challenging he says.

“It was a little exhausting because when you are at a studio, you know you are going to book it for a few hours and get a straight two to three hours of no interruption, but staying at home and recording in the bedroom is a hit and miss because the dog from the sixth floor will suddenly start barking, or your neighbours are shouting, and then you have delete that whole take. So, it can get a little unpredictable, but the advantage is that when I am just by myself, I can really sing the way I want to. And I don’t have other people kind of second guessing every take. My Bollywood songs are very different because usually, you give like 15 takes and then they chop it and base it how they want to. But this has been a rewarding experience, much more rewarding than producing an album out of a studio with a label because you are doing it yourself and the final product is something that I am proud of,” says D’Souza.

The singer however says that even though he would be doing a lot more work from his home now, everyone has to be careful to not let the studios go out of business. “Studios need to be functioning because there are a whole bunch of people who rely on studios for their livelihood, so we are kind of letting those people down also by destroying that business,” he says, adding that a lot of technical stuff cannot be achieved while recording at home. “This process has shown me that I can produce at home, but there are certain technical things that you can’t achieve in the bedroom. If you have a song that is sung very close up to the mic and needs some sort of definition or the guitar, then you need to go to a studio because you need that sound proofing,” he concludes.