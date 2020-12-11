Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal receive congratulatory messages from PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan

Singer Udit Narayan took to Instagram Stories to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Amitabh Bachchan for sending good wishes to his son, singer-actor Aditya Narayan, on his wedding with actor Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta got married at a temple in Mumbai on December 1.

In his letter, the PM thanked Udit and his wife Deepa Narayan Jha for the invitation to the wedding, and wished Aditya and Shweta a lifetime of love and happiness. Sharing the note, Udit wrote, “Thank you respected prime minister @narendramodi ji for your blessings.”

Amitabh wrote, in a letter dated November 24, “Hearty congratulations! We are very happy to learn of the approaching marriage of your only son Aditya with Shweta. Thank you for inviting us to the wedding celebrations. Although the family and I are unable to share this joyous occasion with you, we wish to convey our best wishes to the young couple as they begin this new journey in life.”

“May every day hold wonderful shared experiences for them both and may they have a harmonious and joyful life together. They have our sincere prayers, blessings and best wishes,” he added. Udit shared the note and thanked him for blessing the couple.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, says they’re ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protest

Aditya and Shweta, who met on the sets of his debut film, Shaapit, were in a steady relationship for a decade before they got married at the ISKCON temple in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was attended only by family members and close friends.

Currently, Aditya is hosting the twelfth season of singing reality show Indian Idol. The show, which returned to the small screen last month, is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more