Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal take part in tilak ceremony ahead of wedding, Udit Narayan blesses couple

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal took part in a tilak ceremony on Friday ahead of the December 1 wedding. Pictures from the ceremony found their way to the internet.

In the pictures, Aditya was spotted in a simple dark blue printed kurta while Shweta opted for an orange, embroidered traditional attire. In one of the pictures, the couple sat on a special dias with Aditya’s parents--veteran singer Udit Narayan and his wife--standing on either side. In another picture, all four of them came together for a family picture.

Speaking to Times of India about the tilak ceremony, Aditya said: “Basically all men apply tilak on their forehead. It is an auspicious beginning to the wedding, which is a close knit function with family members and close friends.”

Aditya had previously mentioned that theirs would be a simple temple wedding with only 50 people in attendance. Talking to Spotboye, he had said: “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of Covid. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite.”

While Aditya and Shweta have known each other since the time they did Shaapit together in 2010 and subsequently dated each other, it was only in October that Aditya revealed that they would get married. He had added that the function would take place sometime in November or December.

In an older interview with Times of India, Aditya had spoken about how it all started: “I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’ because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

Earlier this year, there was much speculation that singer Neha Kakkar and he were to be married. She was a judge on Indian Idol 11, while he was the host. However, it later turned out to be a publicity gimmick.

Follow @htshowbiz for more