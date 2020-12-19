Sections
Aditya Narayan, asked if he had first fight with Shweta Agarwal after marriage, says they are ‘as human as anyone else’

Aditya Narayan, who got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1, was asked if they have had their first fight as a married couple.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in Kashmir on their honeymoon.

Singer, actor and television host Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his girlfriend of ten years, actor Shweta Agarwal, earlier this month. In a new interview, he revealed if they have had their first fight as a married couple yet.

Aditya and Shweta are currently enjoying a week-long honeymoon in Kashmir, before he returns to the sets of Indian Idol 12, of which he is the host.

When Aditya was asked in an interview with SpotboyE if he has fought with Shweta after their wedding, he said, “Hahaha, well… we have been a couple for a decade, and obviously we are as human as anyone else. Two people coming together are like two universes colliding. We are similar in many ways but also polar opposites in many.”

“But the good part is that we are both non-confrontational people so we know how to put our points across nicely to one another and we also know if a difference of opinion is leading to an argument so we hold back. I am more so, as Shweta’s inherent state of mind is much more shaant (calm) than mine,” he added.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says ‘famous personality’ confronted her about naming son Taimur, hours after his birth; left her in tears

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of his debut film, Shaapit, and were in a steady relationship for a decade before they got married at the ISKCON temple in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was an intimate ceremony, attended only by family members and close friends.

Aditya and Shweta will soon move into a five-bedroom apartment that is a stone’s throw away from his parents, singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha’s house. While it was earlier reported that he bought the flat for Rs 4 crore, he clarified in an interview that it actually cost him Rs 10.5 crore.

