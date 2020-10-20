Aditya Narayan asks if Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet wedding is really happening: ‘Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month?

Singer Aditya Narayan has added fire to the confused speculations around whether Neha Kakkar is getting married with Rohanpreet Singh or not. Claiming to have never received an invite for the wedding, Aditya has also questioned the narrative of Neha meeting someone and marrying him within a month.

In an earlier interview to Times of India, Aditya was quoted as saying that while he has been invited for the wedding, he will not be able to attend. This was taken by many as confirmation that the wedding was indeed happening.

However, he has now questioned whether the wedding is indeed happening. Claiming Neha is no “giddy-headed teenager” to meet someone and marry him in a month’s span, Aditya told BollywoodHungama, "Is she really getting married? I haven’t received the so-called wedding invitation. It’s all very strange because she met this guy for the first time when they shot a video together a few weeks ago. Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month? Neha is no giddy headed teenager. Significantly neither Neha Kakkar nor her alleged groom-to-be has made any statement about the supposed wedding. All I can say is, I do hope it’s actually happening. Otherwise why have the two parties in the supposed wedding alliance slowed rumours and unconfirmed reports to go this far?”

He further said, “I’ve received no wedding invitation for Neha’s wedding. So where is the question of my attending?”

Neha and Rohanpreet have been sharing mushy social media posts, indicating that they are together. Neha has called Rohanpreet ‘mine’ in an Instagram post, and he had reacted in the same vein. However, they also have a song - Nehu Da Vyah - slated for release on October 22 and the timing for rumours around her wedding has compelled fans to speculate that it could all be a publicity gimmick for her song.

The fans have a reason for such doubts. Earlier, Neha and Aditya were part of a publicity stunt where both the singers behaved as if they were getting married. They even had their parents coming on sets of their reality show Indian Idol 11 to bless them - all for the sake of boosting TRP for the show.

Aditya was quoted as saying last week, “I would have loved to attend Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from Indian Idol, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya are going to attend the wedding.”

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet shared a video of Neha’s visit to his parents’ house. “She came home for the first time, I can’t explain in words what this day meant to me It’s like I got whole world holding my hand I taan baut Zyada Love you ho gaya tere naal Nehuuuu.. Love you till the infinity ends My Queen My Everything!!!!! @nehakakkar #NehuPreet.”

