Aditya Narayan confirms Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding, invitation card leaked

Even as speculation surrounding the wedding of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh mounts, what appears to be an invitation card to their reception has been leaked online. The invite reveals the reception date to be October 26. The venue is mentioned as The Amaltas, near Mohali in Punjab.

Aditya Narayan, who was linked to Neha in the past, confirmed her wedding with Rohanpreet. He said that the nuptials will take place in Delhi and the guests include Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

Talking to The Times of India, Aditya said that he might not attend Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding due to an injury. “I would have loved to attend Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from Indian Idol, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya are going to attend the wedding,” he said.

Neha and Rohanpreet have been keeping fans guessing with their mushy Instagram posts, with the hashtag #NehuPreet, an amalgamation of their names. Recently, she made their relationship Instagram-official by introducing him as ‘mine’ in a post. In another post, she suggested that sparks flew between them instantly. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, “Jab we met!”@rohanpreetsingh #LoveAtFirstSight #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet.”

However, Neha recently announced her new single, Nehu Da Vyah, which marks her first collaboration with Rohanpreet. The song, of which she is the composer and lyricist, is set to release on October 21. This announcement confused fans and led them to speculate that the wedding rumours might be a promotional gimmick.

In the past, Neha and Aditya’s wedding rumours were used as a publicity stunt to boost the ratings of Indian Idol 11. She was a judge on the show, while he was its host. Their respective parents even came on the show to give their blessings to the union, but it was all part of the gimmick.

