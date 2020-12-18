Aditya Narayan on musicians buying fake likes and views: Thankfully nobody cared about subscribers and likes when Beethoven or Mozart ruled

During a pandemic like this, people are bound to express their collective emotions on social media but that doesn’t mean they go overboard and make it a negative space, says singer Aditya Narayan, urging that it’s essential for everyone to behave responsibly and what their words.

“India has a population of over 135 crore people. It’s a staggering number and it’s impossible to please everyone. You’ll see people blaming God for everything. If they aren’t happy with their creator, how can they be happy with you? It’s also the first time in human history that we’re dealing with so many opinions and some have no logic or are agenda driven. And all these create more problems, adding up to the negativity,” says the singer-host-actor.

He explains his point further by giving an example of how songs and albums would become hit earlier.

“Earlier, people would be like, ‘Okay Aditya ya Armaan (Malik) ke 10 lakh album like hain to gaane achhe honge. But now, if I release a song, then fans of Armaan might come to my timeline and start abusing me and say that they hate my songs for no reason. Same might happen with him. So, trolls are mindless people. Problem is when some people get influenced by these trolls and start speaking their language. I’d rather focus on the 75% who say nice things than the remaining 25% who don’t,” he adds.

Talking about the controversy of fake likes and views that some musician allegedly buy to popularise their work, Narayan calls it a global phenomenon.

“Thankfully jab Beethoven ya Mozart compose karte the, tab yeh nahi tha ki kitne subscribers hain ya kitne views aur likes mile, warna pata nahi kya hota,” he laughs, adding, “Not just musicians, many people are doing it across the world. The online world is becoming that quicksand that sort of drowning everyone. All said and done, everyone wants to engage the largest audience possible and there’s both ethical and unethical ways of doing that.”

The reason artistes show off their followers, feels the singer, is to get work and charge good remuneration. However, he’s quick to add that, ultimately it’s the talent and hard work that count.

“They earn their bread and butter through perception. Till the bubble bursts, they cash in on the aura. In today’s time, there’s nothing wrong with marketing by investing money in correct practising like running ads etc. And if my content is good then people will like and recommend it to others. Even now, when my father (singer Udit Narayan) has a YouTube channel, we also want to reach the 20-25 million mark but organically. Our concentration is more on making good songs, rest will follow,” concludes the singer, who recently collaborated with his father for a song, Tere Bagair.

