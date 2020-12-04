Aditya Narayan shares loved-up pic with Shweta Aggarwal from their wedding, here’s what Neha Kakkar commented

Actor-singer Aditya Narayan took to Instagram on Thursday to shared a sweet picture with his wife Shweta Aggarwal. The couple tied the knot earlier this week in Mumbai.

The new photo showed Aditya planting a kiss on Shweta’s face while she blushes. They were seen in their traditional outfits for the wedding--Aditya in a golden sherwani and Shweta in her pink lehenga. Aditya captioned the photo with a twist to the famous Liam Neeson dialogue from film Taken. “I will find you..And I will marry you #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi,” he wrote.

Singer Neha Kakkar also left a comment on the post, writing, “Soo beautiful...Congratulations!” Neha and Aditya were reported to be getting married earlier this year, it later turned out to be a publicity gimmick for their show Indian Idol and a new song by her brother, Tony Kakkar. The ‘wedding’ had been in the news ever Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan came on the show with his wife Deepa Narayan Jha and announced the news. Neha’s parents also came on stage and expressed their approval of the match. The plot further deepened when special promos for the ‘wedding’ episode were shot, with Neha’s co-judge, Vishal Dadlani officiating the ceremony. Neha later revealed that Aditya will be marrying Shweta instead.

Neha herself got married a couple of months ago to singer Rohanpreeet Singh. They had a wedding in Delhi in presence of close friends and family.

Aditya and Shweta have known each other for 12 years and met in the sets of his film Shaapit.“It’s an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We’ve known each for 12 years and we’ve been dating for 10 years. In a way we complete the puzzle of life by being the missing jigsaw pieces... that’s what people say. A lot of emotions churning within me. We know each other as boyfriend-girlfriend, but people say things change after marriage. So let’s see,” he told SpotBoye in an interview.

