Aditya Narayan shares video with wife Shweta Agarwal from Kashmir honeymoon, see his mother's reaction

Aditya Narayan posted a lip-sync video with wife Shweta Agarwal from Kashmir, where they are on their honeymoon. His mother, Deepa Narayan Jha, showered love on the clip.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 17:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married on December 1.

Singer, actor and television host Aditya Narayan shared his first-ever Instagram reels video with his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal, from Kashmir, where they are on their honeymoon. They could be seen lip-syncing to the song, Kismat Ki Hawa from Albela (1951), which recently became popular again after it featured prominently in Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

“First reel with the wife #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #ludo #qismatki,” Aditya captioned the clip. The snow-covered mountains could be seen in the background.

Aditya’s mother, Deepa Narayan Jha, dropped a number of heart emojis on the cute video. Fans also showered love on it. “Hayeeeee so cute my dear #shwetya,” one wrote. “Awesome #weloveyoushwetya touchwood,” another commented. “@adityanarayanofficial bhaiya you are Looking so smart & @itsme_shwetaagarwal mam,” a third fan wrote.

 



Aditya and Shweta, who got married in an intimate ceremony on December 1, are currently enjoying a week-long honeymoon in Kashmir. He has taken off on a quick getaway with her before he returns to shoot for singing reality show Indian Idol 12, which he is hosting. The show premiered on Saturday night and has singers Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as its judges.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan to make debut as author with Pregnancy Bible, announces book on son Taimur’s birthday

Aditya has been sharing updates from his romantic snowy holiday with Shweta on Instagram. On Saturday, he shared a picture of the two of them enjoying a shikara ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. In his caption, he wrote a short poem in Hindi about the beauty he was surrounded by, making a reference to both the natural surroundings and his wife.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of his debut film, Shaapit, and dated for 10 years before tying the knot earlier this month. They solemnised their union at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a close-knit affair, attended only by family members and close friends.

