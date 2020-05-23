Adnan Sami: I don’t want my daughter to have bitter memories about this lockdown situation

Sections
The singer-composer says even amid the lockdown and restrictions, he, and his wife, Roya, are making sure that Medina doesn’t feel any kind of deprivation

Updated: May 23, 2020 18:18 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Singer-composer Adnan Sami recently celebrated his daughter’s third birthday

While everyone is talking about how the elderly are most susceptible to contracting the Covid-19 virus, and must be taken utmost care of, Adnan Sami feels it’s equally important to talk about the mental and physical well-being young children.

And that’s the reason, reveals the singer-composer, why he’s being “extra careful and sensitive” in dealing with his three-year-old daughter, Medina, who, like many other kids, is locked inside the house for the past two months, and often gets irritable. 

“We don’t really talk about children, especially young ones. They watch videos online and see kids playing outside and they wonder why they can’t. In this age, they’ve got abundance of energy, they need to burn it, run and play. But they’re not able to go out and are too little to understand what’s happening,” says Sami, adding that each time Medina says she wants to go out, “we immediately distract her”.

The 46-year-old says even amid the lockdown and restrictions, he, and his wife, Roya, are making sure that Medina doesn’t feel any kind of deprivation. They even celebrated her third birthday recently which was replete with a Frozen theme — from the cake to the decorations.  



“Ye jo hai yeh guzaar jayegi, and will become a memory. I want our children, who are too young right now, to not have bitter memories about this situation. In these limited circumstances, I’m trying to give Medina as much of a normal and healthy existence as humanly possible. I don’t want her to live in fear and paranoia,” he says.

Sami hopes that years down the line when Medina looks back at this third birthday celebrations, “she’d remember it as a memorable one. Children are probably going to be subjected to a new normal”.

Besides her daughter, ask what has been keeping him occupied during this break, the singer says he has been utilising this time “composing and writing” as he’s finally getting the kind of peace that’s required to connect the thoughts in the creative process. 

“You can’t give finesse to your creativity if you’re always in the hustle-bustle mode. I’ve been doing that plus I’ve been valuing every moment with my family,” he says.

However, Sami admits that initially when the crisis hit, he panicked a bit like many others and didn’t know how to deal with the new lifestyle.

“It’s a very strange kind of existence. We all thought ‘kya ye qayamat toh nahi hai kahin’. There was a lot of fear of the unknown and we were just relying on a select few to help us guide us through this. From my perspective, I slowly started attending to a lot of things that were pending in my personal life,” he ends.

