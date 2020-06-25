Adnan Sami slams ‘insecurely secure’ bigwigs of music industry for shunning outsiders

Singer Adnan Sami has released a statement slamming music industry bigwigs for shunning outsiders, having forgotten the time when singers such as himself made a name for themselves through merit alone. The controversy was rekindled after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput prompted singer Sonu Nigam to point out similar practices in the music industry.

“Today, after immense retrospection and self reflection, I have decided to voice my thoughts on some matters plaguing our industry,” Adnan wrote in a statement shared on Twitter on Wednesday. “I see around me, names of industry leaders - Veterans who through their talent and hard work have made a timeless place for themselves in this industry, used as mascots to prove the industry’s acceptance of outsiders.”

The singer continued, “Such people, including myself came at a time when the seniors in Bollywood were seasoned, secure within & they respected talent and saw the value in developing and nurturing new talent for the growth of the industry. There are countless examples of outsiders and insiders in the past competing for positions and roles that were eventually rewarded on merit, whom today you look at as ‘Stars’ were once banked upon by similar individuals who were willing to be fair and take that small risk for the bigger picture.”

He added, “We have all been privy to how in recent times roles and positions have been rewarded and the truth is, we have turned a blind eye towards what impact that may be having on the overall culture of how our industry is looked at and most importantly bow unwelcoming it makes someone who may not have a lineage feel. To be fair, it is only natural for the audiences to show an interest and love for children of artists whom they adore, however to interpret that as a justified place and a right to feel entitled and crack distasteful ‘inside’ jokes in award functions with incredible new artists, as if they are giving YOU (the audience) the so called ‘Privilege’ (for which THEY’RE being paid!!) to ridicule, humiliate & RAG new talent, which by & large is usually far more talented than them but, they use such tactics to demoralise them in order to keep themselves ‘Insecurely- Secure’ only because they are so called outsiders!!”

Adnan asked if this issue exists at the Oscars or the BAFTAs, and said it doesn’t. “This is Bollywood damn it!!!!” he added. “We have the biggest pool of people consisting of 1.3 billion people!!!! What is most important is to acknowledge the incredible children who are truly gifted with talent regardless of their pedigree and realise that nobody and absolutely nobody is entitled to anything. It is the audience who chooses who they want to see and it should be the industry’s duty to give the audience a chance to explore artists from all walks of life and then they decide who they wish to watch or hear. I have nothing against anyone who deserves to be in a position as long as it wasn’t snatched away from a more deserving hand based off of privilege.”

In conclusion, the singer wrote, “WE ARE THERE FOR YOU & will fight and ensure that you share your gift of God with the world, WHICH GOD INTENDED!! I hope and pray that whilst the world is transitioning and evolving in these trying times, we return back to our respective industries to find a new, empathetic, open minded and welcoming culture. A culture that allows a child who may not have any resources to believe that if he or she is honest, works hard and is talented, can stand shoulder to shoulder with the greatest stars this country has produced.”

Previously, Adnan had lashed out at the ‘mafia’ of the film and music industries for trying to ‘control art’. He had also opened up about the exploitation of talent in the music industry and said that they risked being ostracised if they did not ‘fall into the diktat’.

