Adnan Sami: This ‘locked down’ existence can’t go on indefinitely

Singer Adnan Sami says hopefully, with time, our immune system would become strong enough to deal with the virus.

Even though the country has entered the Unlock 2.0 phase with several relaxations in place, lockdown has been extended till July 31 in Maharashtra. However, singer Adnan Sami believes that life will slowly have to crawl to normalcy and being indoors cannot be a long term solution to this pandemic.

“We’re going to have to eventually let go. This locked down existence can’t go on indefinitely. We either need to learn it the hard way or just have to deal with it. Hopefully, with time, our immune system would become strong enough to deal with such things. It’s like people who come from abroad are used to a very sterile environment and cleaner surroundings and here they get Delhi Belly. But we don’t get affected by it because our immune system is stronger. So,we’ll also come out of it,” the 46-year-old explains.

Sami further asserts that people need to understand the severity of the situation and follow the guidelines of social distancing and be cautious in this ‘new normal’, otherwise there’s no use of extending lockdown phases.

“These are the basic things one is expected to do — just stay home as much as possible and be careful when stepping out. But, when you see people not following it, you wonder what was the point of all the precautions and all the education being imparted for the last two months. Did that go waste?” he asks.

Pointing at how the entertainment industry in the country is has turned out to be among the biggest causalities of this crisis, Sami says, “Whether it is cinema or concept venue, these are the places where tremendous amount of gathering happens. It’s going to be very crucial to see how all of this is going to be handled. There’s so much of dependency on individual cooperation here, you can’t expect the government to do it.”

Like many, the singer, too, feels extremely challenged by the current situation, with the uncertainty it has brought to people’s lives. But, he maintains that it’s time we accept it as a “brutal reality”.

Sami adds, “I’ve been through different types of storms in my life. People ask me ‘How the hell did you manage to survive those?’ I feel that when the storm comes, you’ve to just catch hold of a branch and allow it to pass.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more