After Punjabi music industry, now there is a rise in Haryanvi and Bhojpuri music industry too: Jassie Gill

While singer Jassie Gill misses India as his work and friends are here, he is also glad that he got to spend the last few months with his family in Canada. “It’s been three months since I have come to Canada as my family is here. But I am looking forward to coming back to India as soon as things get a little better. A number of my film shoots are pending,” says the Panga actor.

Gill also shot for a song at Lake Louise in Calgary, which he says was unlike any other. “It was amazing to shoot the song. Everyone is aware of Canada’s beauty. We shot following all the norms and precautions. The weather was amazing and the shoot went off smoothly,” he says.

The pandemic and the lockdown affected everyone in different ways. Ask he observed and he says, “The lockdown has definitely changed a lot of perception. People have learnt software, set up studios at their houses to create music. I have also set up a little studio at home where I do all my recordings. The Punjabi music industry has always worked very independently and now the Haryanvi and Bhojpuri music industry too are foraying into independent music. The vibe and environment is very good,” he opines.

Gill is a popular Punjabi actor and singer and forayed into Hindi films as an actor with Panga, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. He admits that Bollywood music is one of the “biggest platforms” in the county for art. “Even our Punjabi industry, which is an independent Industry, is growing by leaps and bounds. I feel, there are a lot of options today for musicians to showcase their talent. YouTube lets them release their own music and a number of artistes are doing so and gaining popularity,” he says.