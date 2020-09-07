All the great artistes in the world are people who have come from nothing: Jubin Nautiyal

After having made a mark in the Hindi film industry, singer Jubin Nautiyal recently made his Hollywood debut as a singer and composer with a track for an English movie. The singer says that it was quite an exciting experience because this was the first time his fans were going to hear him sing an English song. But when it comes to the differences between the music industry in India and in the West, Nautiyal says that he felt there is much more freedom to experiment in Hollywood.

“I had a lot of freedom while working in Hollywood or composing songs there. I have not composed for Bollywood so I won’t compare. There was a lot of freedom to express what I feel, what I want to do with my sounds when I worked for Hollywood. They are very open to new ideas and creativity. Bollywood mein risk nai lete log, paisa nahi daalte, but they were even okay with me shooting the video knowing that I had no experience in detection whatsoever prior to this,” he says.

Nautiyal adds that composing for Hollywood was a big deal for him and he felt a lot more pressure while doing it. He says, “After a point, we start composing tunes to impress people so we try and do something unique, but when people come to you for your sound and your trademark notes, you feel more responsible and more pressure to build a great song. That’s the main difference.”

The Humnava Mere singer was a rank newcomer when he sang his debut song for a Bollywood film in 2014. But he believes that nepotism is not something that can block someone from achieving the success he or she deserves.

“If you ask me that was my journey difficult? I would say that I did not care. I had my targets clear about what I had to do. Of course I faced rejections and difficult times. There were many times when I ended up questioning my talent. I would wonder if I was good enough and if I was in the right line of work. But when you surpass that and don’t let such things get to you, that’s when an artiste is built. All the great artistes in the world are people who have come from nothing. These were people from small towns who had difficult journeys and their difficult journeys become their music and their art. So I would not even get into the debate of nepotism because I kept at it. My attitude was that if you are not going to let me sing this song, I will sing the next song better than this song. For how long will you stop me? That’s been my attitude throughout,” he concludes.