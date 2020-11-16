Amaal Mallik on being trolled by Salman Khan fans for saying he is a Shah Rukh Khan fan: ‘Salman is everything to me’

Music composer Amaal Mallik was recently trolled by some Salman Khan fans on social media. The fans were angry at him for saying that he was a Shah Rukh Khan fan. Now, in an interview, Amaal has revealed that he chose to respond to their tweets as they had started abusing his female fans and family.

Amaal had written in a tweet in August, “Main Bhi #Srkian hoon (I am also a fan of SRK).” The tweet received angry reactions from Salman’s fans who said they would unfollow him for it. “R u talking negative about #SalmanKhan??? I followed u cz of him mr. Wr happened to u???,” read a comment. Amaal responded to multiple tweets. “So unfollow me, I said nothing, but I’m not dying for your follow,” he wrote in a tweet.

Now, in an interview to Times Now, Amaal has said that Salman is like family to him and that abusive fans were ruining the actor’s reputation. “People who say they are fans of a certain star, should know that the certain star has launched me and he is everything to me. He (Salman) is a family. And Shah Rukh Khan is a great superstar and the whole country loves him. Amaal Mallik loves Shah Rukh Khan as an SRKian. You cannot have a problem with my personal opinion. And I have spoken against the ones who spoke badly about my female fans, my mother, and my family. I don’t even think they are Salman Khan fans,” he said.

“If they were, they would care about his reputation. And he (Salman) himself has said that please do not do this thing. It was funny and was blown out of proportion,” he added.

Recently, Amaal had shared another post dedicated to Shah Rukh on his birthday. “I cannot describe what I feel when I hear his name. He is a superman, yet so humane. You’ve given so many generations the inspiration to believe & live our dreams to the fullest. Life would be meaningless without @iamsrk,” he wrote with a picture of the actor.

Amaal also talked to Hindustan Times about the whole episode with Salman fans. “I don’t understand why it is a crime to voice that. Am I hurting an ego? If yes, what should change? Me hurting one, or those fans keeping one when their own superstar asks them to not behave this way? Fair question to ask,” he had said.

