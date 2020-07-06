Amit Trivedi: ‘Nothing called nepotism in the music industry, this is the most time-waste topic’

Composer and singer Amit Trivedi had sung various songs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and is at loss for words on being asked about him. The musician, however, doesn’t believe in the nepotism debate that has taken over social media ever since his demise.

On being told how his fans will remember Sushant through his compositions, Amit says Manjha (Kai Po Che), Namo Namo Shankara, Qaafirana and Jaan Nisaar (Kedarnath) will be the go-to songs to remember him by.

“Whenever I will perform these songs on stage or play them, the first thing that will come to anybody’s mind will be Sushant and how heartbroken we all of us are for the extreme step he has taken. Whatever may be the reason but he has taken the step. I was really shattered and heartbroken. We have worked very closely, it’s tough to deal with such a loss,” he says.

Watch: Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant’s untimely death has been followed by a heated debate on nepotism with even the music industry not left untouched by such claims. Amit, however, doesn’t agree with the nepotism debate gaining heat on social media. The singer claims the trend may exist among actors but it has no existence in the music industry.

On being asked about the same, he says, “Nepotism is rubbish. It is the most time-waste topic people are consuming these days. There is nothing called nepotism. If there is nepotism, it’s only among heroes and heroines, otherwise it’s nowhere. No one’s father is bothered about whose son is the director or the music director or the singer. You should ask this question only to actors. No one else is bothered about it, I am not. There is nothing called nepotism in the music industry.”

Amit found his footing in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s 2009 film Dev D after he made his debut as a music director with Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer Aamir a year before. He made five songs for Dev D, including Emosanal Atyachar, Duniya and Nayan Tarse, that led him to win the National Film Award for Best Music Direction. Ask him about working with Anurag and he cannot praise him enough.

Talking about how open the filmmaker is open to ideas, he says “I love him, he’s a sweetheart. He lets me be free and lets me do whatever I want to do. There are no inhibitions and one can just go all out and do what one feels as an artist. He lets that happen as he gives that freedom and is absolutely open to new ideas, something that’s out of the box and not in-your-face mainstream.”

Also read: Amaal Mallik on remixes: ‘Do it as a tribute to the original creators, give them due credit’

Amit’s latest critically-acclaimed work remains Andhadhun, which went on to win three National Film Awards including one for Best Feature Film in Hindi. He sung Naina Da Kya Kasoor and Laila Laila for the film besides composing two songs sung by Ayushmann. Ask him about his experience of working with Ayushmann, who is a singer himself, Amit says, “He is such an amazing and humble human being. He is such a boy-next-door, he could be a buddy, the kind of vibe he has. He is extremely talented. He was very cooperative and followed all the instructions given to him while he was dubbing and I was directing him for the song Aap Se Milkar Achcha Laga. He has beautifully sung both the songs: Aap Se Milkar and Naina Da Kya Kasoor.”

Amit, along with the band Agnee, just saw the release of their Times of Music episode this weekend. They can be seen performing a timeless classic Aane Wala Kal on the music reality show on MX Player. They recreated the song, as a tribute to RD Burman, SD Burman and Jaidev.

Follow @htshowbiz for more