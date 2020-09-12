Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya dies at 35, Shankar Mahadevan expresses condolences: ‘Just can’t come to terms with this’

Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal has died. He was 35 years old.

Aditya was a music arranger and producer. As per a News 18 report, Aditya was suffering from kidney ailments for a while.

Singer and music producer Shankar Mahadevan was heartbroken at Aditya’s death. “Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you," he wrote.

Shankar further told Indian Express, “Aditya was only 35 and such a vivacious person. He was unwell for many, many years actually. He had some physical ailments on and off, because of which he also had hypertension. He was unwell many years ago but then he recovered. He even got fit, but it recurred. It had to do something with his lungs and finally, his kidneys failed. Last four days he was in the hospital, in the ICU and this morning he passed away. Very sad.”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Extremely shocking. He was so young! Really sad news.” Shankar’s band mate Ehsaan wrote, “This is so sad.”

Aditya collaborated with his mother on a few bhajans and was registered in the Limca Book of Records as the youngest music producer of the country.

