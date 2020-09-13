Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya’s friends shocked at his death: ‘He had been ill for a while, but we didn’t think it’d lead to this’

Friends of Anuradha Paudwal’s late son Aditya have said he never seemed to be too ill. Aditya died at 35 after fighting kidney ailments for sometime. He was a music arranger and producer.

Marathi musician duo Rohan-Rohan’s Rohan Gokhale said, “He (Aditya) had been ill for a while, but we didn’t think it would lead to this. Even when we were working on the film Thackeray, he was undergoing treatment. Twelve days ago, I was discussing the background score of a film with him, and now, I learnt of his passing.”

The told Mid-Day, “We were told he had been hospitalised, and there was some sort of infection, but no one knew it would lead to this.” Aditya had collaborated with Rohan Rohan on films like Bonus, and Sanjay Dutt’s Baba.

Another friend and associate DJ Shiezwood also told the tabloid that he found the late musician in good health when he had paid a visit to his home a few days ago for the recording of a bhajan. “Then, a week ago, Anuradha ji called me and said he wasn’t keeping well. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital and was having difficulty in breathing. His kidney functions were found to be off the charts. The doctors wanted to stabilise him before addressing it, and hence put him on a ventilator. Then, his BP fell to 33-42. In the morning, he passed away,” Sheizwood said.

Singer and music producer Shankar Mahadevan was heartbroken at Aditya’s death. “Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Aditya had collaborated with his mother on a few bhajans and was also registered in the Limca Book of Records as the youngest music producer in India.

