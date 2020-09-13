Sections
E-Paper
Home / Music / Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya’s friends shocked at his death: ‘He had been ill for a while, but we didn’t think it’d lead to this’

Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya’s friends shocked at his death: ‘He had been ill for a while, but we didn’t think it’d lead to this’

Musicians Rohan Rohan, DJ Shiezwood talk about Aditya Paudwal--son of singer Anuradha Paudwal, who died at 35. They also talked about how everyone though it was some infection, and nothing fatal.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya died at 35.

Friends of Anuradha Paudwal’s late son Aditya have said he never seemed to be too ill. Aditya died at 35 after fighting kidney ailments for sometime. He was a music arranger and producer.

Marathi musician duo Rohan-Rohan’s Rohan Gokhale said, “He (Aditya) had been ill for a while, but we didn’t think it would lead to this. Even when we were working on the film Thackeray, he was undergoing treatment. Twelve days ago, I was discussing the background score of a film with him, and now, I learnt of his passing.”

The told Mid-Day, “We were told he had been hospitalised, and there was some sort of infection, but no one knew it would lead to this.” Aditya had collaborated with Rohan Rohan on films like Bonus, and Sanjay Dutt’s Baba.

Another friend and associate DJ Shiezwood also told the tabloid that he found the late musician in good health when he had paid a visit to his home a few days ago for the recording of a bhajan. “Then, a week ago, Anuradha ji called me and said he wasn’t keeping well. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital and was having difficulty in breathing. His kidney functions were found to be off the charts. The doctors wanted to stabilise him before addressing it, and hence put him on a ventilator. Then, his BP fell to 33-42. In the morning, he passed away,” Sheizwood said.



Also read: Anil Kapoor turns a sprinter on the beach, impresses fans with awe-inspiring video

Singer and music producer Shankar Mahadevan was heartbroken at Aditya’s death. “Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Aditya had collaborated with his mother on a few bhajans and was also registered in the Limca Book of Records as the youngest music producer in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Sep 13, 2020 16:18 IST
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Sep 13, 2020 13:48 IST
Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan
Sep 13, 2020 17:16 IST
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Sep 13, 2020 11:49 IST

latest news

PM Modi pats Bihar CM, inaugurates petroleum projects
Sep 13, 2020 17:16 IST
Fans compare Rekha’s witch hunt after husband’s suicide to Rhea’s
Sep 13, 2020 17:16 IST
Kerala: Parents of minor girls found dead 3 years ago stage protest
Sep 13, 2020 17:15 IST
Live Scorecard, Eng vs Aus, 2nd ODI: England bat, no Smith for Australia
Sep 13, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.