Home / Music / AR Rahman, Raveena Tandon wish SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery: ‘He sang all the songs of my first film’

Celebrities such as Raveena Tandon and AR Rahman have tweeted their wishes for the good health of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SP Balasubrahmanyam is unwell and admitted in ICU.

Several film and music celebrities are sending their wishes for the speedy recovery of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The singer has tested positive for Covid-19, was in a “critical” condition after his health deteriorated, the private hospital treating him said on Friday.

Raveena Tandon tweeted, “Prayers for his speedy recovery. He sang all the songs of my first film, for salman in pathar ke phool.” Director Hansal Mehta wrote, “Prayers for his speedy recovery.” Madhur Bhandarkar shared the same message as well.

 

Music composer AR Rahman wrote, “I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!” Replying to his tweet, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, “Praying for the great singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam on a ventilator with #Covid_19 @arrahman.”



The 74-year old singer was on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and currently under observation by a team of experts from critical care, a health bulletin issued by MGM Healthcare, where he was admitted on August 5, said.

 

“There has been a setback in the health of Thiru (Mr) S P Balasubrahmanyam.... in a late night development on August 13, his condition had deteriorated,” MGM Healthcare Assistant Director of Medical Services Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

Balasubrahmanyam, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries and rendered thousands of ever-green songs, was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on August 5 following complaints of cold and “on and off” fever for two-three days then.

