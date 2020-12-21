Sections
Ariana Grande announces engagement with Dalton Gomez, shows off huge ring: ‘Forever and then some’

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share the news of her engagement with Dalton Gomez by sharing pictures of them cuddling together. She also shared a photo of her engagement ring.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez.

Singer Ariana Grande and luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez are engaged. She took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans, with a series of photos, in which she was seen cuddling with him. One of the pictures was a close-up shot of her engagement ring.

“Forever n then some,” Ariana captioned her post. Alfredo Flores, creator of the docuseries Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries and director of many of her music videos, commented, “AHHHH CONGRATS. CANT STOP SMILING STILLLLL. LOVE YALL SM!” Her mother, Joan Grande, wrote, “Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!”

 

Joan also congratulated Ariana and Dalton on Twitter. “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo,” she wrote.



 

The news of Ariana’s engagement comes less than ten months after she was first spotted with Dalton in February this year. While she kept her relationship private so far, he made an appearance in one of her Instagram posts in late June, right before her 27th birthday. Reports suggest that they have been quarantining together all these months.

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi talks about balancing studies and shoots, says practice papers were mailed to her in Kashmir during Rockstar

Ariana was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. They got engaged in May 2018, not long after their first date, only to part ways less than five months later. She referenced him in her song Thank U, Next, in which she said she was ‘grateful’ for her exes and the lessons she learnt from them.

Ariana released her sixth studio album, Positions, on October 30. She will soon be seen in an upcoming Netflix documentary, Excuse Me, I Love You, which will follow her around the world on her 2019 Sweetener World Tour.

