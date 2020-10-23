Sections
Ariana Grande drops White House-based music video for Positions, even Suhana Khan is a fan of her look

Ariana Grande has shared the music video for her latest song, Positions. She has launched a surprise album by the same name. The video shows Ariana as the President of the United States.

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Just a week after teasing fans with the announcement of an album, musician Ariana Grande on Friday dropped the music video of the first song ‘Positions.’ The song is already a hit with her fans, including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan.

Suhana shared a picture of Ariana’a look from the video and wrote ‘wow’. Suhana is a big fan of the singer and ‘likes’ almost all her posts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the music video features the pop superstar’s characteristic soaring harmonies. It also marks Grande’s first solo song release since her 2019 album, ‘thank u, next’ after which she had teamed up for a number of collaborations, including ‘Rain on Me’ with Lady Gaga.

 

“Switching the positions for you/ Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom/ I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops/ Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do/ That I won’t do, switching for,” she sings in the song.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the video is directed by Dave Meyers which sees the 27-year-old taking the top-most job at the White House.

