Sections
Home / Music / Arjun Kanungo’s father dies of liver cancer, singer says ‘until we meet again’

Arjun Kanungo’s father dies of liver cancer, singer says ‘until we meet again’

Singer Arjun Kanungo’s father breathed his last on Wednesday, after a long battle with liver cancer.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Kanungo lost his father on Wednesday.

Singer Arjun Kanungo lost his father on Wednesday, after a long battle with liver cancer. He shared the tragic news of the death on social media with a throwback photo, which was captioned, “Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace.”

Condolences poured in from members of the music fraternity. Singer Darshan Raval wrote, “I pray that his soul rests in peace. Stay strong brother.” Singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, “Arjun. My love and prayers are with you and the whole fam. May he rest in peace.” Composer Vishal Mishra wrote, “Bhai I pray that his soul rests in peace. All my prayers with you!”

 

Last year, in an Instagram post, Arjun revealed that his father was battling stage 4 liver cancer. “My dad begins his second round of chemo today. He has stage 4 liver cancer which is so f**king scary but he has been fighting it like a champ and after the first round things are looking up. Cautiously optimistic, i am... I would not wish this on anyone. But he’s been fighting it with so much dignity and I’m really proud of him. I hope that if life throws me a curve ball like it’s thrown you, I deal with it half as well as you’ve dealt with this,” he wrote.



Also read: Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘he’s destroyed’

 

Arjun is known for his songs such as Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Aaya Na Tu and Hona Chaida.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Apr 30, 2020 16:38 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Lockdown to continue in some or other form till vaccine for Covid-19 is invented, says Tripura CM
Apr 30, 2020 18:40 IST
New Zealand’s Nicholls donates World Cup final shirt
Apr 30, 2020 18:39 IST
Mumbra’s Kalsekar Hospital will admit Covid patients
Apr 30, 2020 18:35 IST
Italy PM Conte battles local leaders over Covid-19 lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 18:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.