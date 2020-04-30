Arjun Kanungo’s father dies of liver cancer, singer says ‘until we meet again’

Singer Arjun Kanungo lost his father on Wednesday, after a long battle with liver cancer. He shared the tragic news of the death on social media with a throwback photo, which was captioned, “Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace.”

Condolences poured in from members of the music fraternity. Singer Darshan Raval wrote, “I pray that his soul rests in peace. Stay strong brother.” Singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, “Arjun. My love and prayers are with you and the whole fam. May he rest in peace.” Composer Vishal Mishra wrote, “Bhai I pray that his soul rests in peace. All my prayers with you!”

Last year, in an Instagram post, Arjun revealed that his father was battling stage 4 liver cancer. “My dad begins his second round of chemo today. He has stage 4 liver cancer which is so f**king scary but he has been fighting it like a champ and after the first round things are looking up. Cautiously optimistic, i am... I would not wish this on anyone. But he’s been fighting it with so much dignity and I’m really proud of him. I hope that if life throws me a curve ball like it’s thrown you, I deal with it half as well as you’ve dealt with this,” he wrote.

Arjun is known for his songs such as Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Aaya Na Tu and Hona Chaida.

