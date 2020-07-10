Arko on favouritism debate in the music industry: In case of films, music labels should not forcibly impose their opinion

The composer behind hits such as Nazm Nazm and Tere Sang Yaara, singer Arko Pravo Mukherjee calls for a clear demarcation on who gets to decide which singer should sing for film songs. His views come in the wake of singer Sonu Nigam’s recent allegations that favouritism and nepotism are rampant in the Bollywood music industry as well.

Mukherjee says music labels always insist on their own signed artists. “I do six-seven songs a year. I’m not a high on quantity person. In the last seven to eight years, I’ve done almost 37 songs. I got to work with Sonu da, the newest of people and also some who made their debut. So,I know both sides,” says the singer, adding “Sometimes, the voice is strikingly good, and me and the film director can come together to hold our ground. Financially, it makes more sense to them (labels), so they insist on their artists always.”

Explaining what leads to a conflict sometimes between the two biggest labels, which Nigam also referred to in his video (without naming), Mukherjee agrees there are two big labels as far as Bollywood is concerned, who acquire maximum films.

“If a song is ideal for one label’s singer, but the film goes to another label, their interests are in conflict. Then the label has to request ‘Arko, use my singer’. That’s not truly fair, that’s the unfair part Sonu da said. It limits it down,” he explains.

What he seeks a change in is this very insistence on signed label artists by the labels. The 37-year-old says how it used to happen in the earlier times is how it should be done even now.

“When we were in college, Lucky Ali, Alisha Chinoy, that generation came, and indie music scene was huge. That was the right way to do it. What would happen then, if I feel a singer is talented, I’d go with a contract and utilise that with my music. To impose that in films in unfair. If a label tells me to do an album for then and compose seven songs sung by their singer, that’s good. In case of films, labels shouldn’t forcibly impose their opinion. I agree with Sonu da on that,” concludes Mukherjee, admitting that even he has faced that problem quite a few times.

