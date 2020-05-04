As artistes, we have a social responsibility to speak out: Rapper Shah Rule

Sections
Shah Rule, Frenzzy and Sammohit in collaboration with Divine have launched a news song called Nahi Pata which is basically a call for human emotional connections at a time like this.

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:47 IST

By Nikita Deb,

It is in these testing times that people have realised the importance of human and emotional connections, and for musical artistes Shah Rule, Frenzzy and Sammohit, their new track titled Nahi Pata, aims to achieve exactly that. In collaboration with Divine, the rappers have launched a new song titled Nahi Pata, which basically is a call for human emotional connections at a time like this. Shah Rule reveals that the idea came just as a hook like between him and members of the hip-hop crew Aavrutti while they were in Goa for a songwriting camp in the summer of 2019. Frenzzy and Sammohit, who are part of Aavrutti, added their verses once they came back to Mumbai, and Divine shortly after, contributed to the track after being inspired by it and seeing its direction.

“We knew the track had an important message and would resonate with people all over the country and globally, which was really brought to life through the music video. As artistes, we have a social responsibility to speak out and spread awareness of our wrong doings as a society. We are facing a true wake-up call from Mother Nature and it’s time to take action,” says Shah Rule.

Divine, on his part, believes that “we all need to work towards making healthy choices about important issues in a world where too often, we all act like performers desperate for applause which is the standout philosophical idea”. “Sammohit, Shah Rule and Frenzzy wrote and composed the track, and I related with what they were trying to communicate, hence, I decided to contribute to it. They are some of the best writers in the new wave of homegrown hip-hop,” says Divine.

Frenzzy clarifies that this song was not a result of the Covid-19 crisis. “We didn’t make this track during or especially due to Covid-19 because we shot most of the video in January. We need to break societal barriers and hierarchies. We need to come together as one race and promote positivity, equality and fight the odds together rather than look out only for ourselves,” says Frenzzy, adding, “We came up with this track during a recently held Gully Gang songwriting camp where we all jammed together “After Divine related with what we were trying to communicate and added his inputs, we went back to the studio recorded the track and it was good to go. Joel D’Souza who directed the concept-video brought out the essence required that was perfectly defined visually.”



Sammohit ends by saying that the music video of the song “aptly supports the narrative showcasing our fast-paced lifestyle, and how we are ignorant and indifferent towards everything else”. “We released this track now not because of the current scenario but because what we were facing would be relatable to every individual even after this crisis ends,” he says.

