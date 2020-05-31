Sections
Home / Music / Asha Bhosle croons Odisha anthem Bande Utkala Janani, lakhs of people sing together to salute Covid-19 frontline workers

Asha Bhosle croons Odisha anthem Bande Utkala Janani, lakhs of people sing together to salute Covid-19 frontline workers

Asha Bhosle joined lakhs of people who sang the Odisha anthem Saturday evening to pay tribute to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Odisha pays tribute to frontline workers as the country fights coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle has lent her voice for an Odiya song in praise of frontline fighters working against the Covid-19 pandemic amid the ongoing lockdown. She has shared the song on Twitter.

Sharing a glimpse of the video and appealing to everyone to join on Saturday evening, she tweeted, “Here is my beautiful “bandey utkala janani” Recreated by @ShankarEhsanLoy & produced & directed by @nilamadhabpanda This song is dedicated to all the frontline warriors fighting covid day & night.Let’s sing it together at 5.30 today with every odia @Naveen_Odisha @CMO_Odisha.” Later, she posted the entire song.

 

 



“The full version of Odishas anthem “Bande Utkal Janani” can be viewed here. Though the language is Odiya, the emotions are Indian. We support our Covid Warriors no matter which language they speak. Jail Hind Flag of India,” she wrote. The song was written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra.

Also read: Boycott Chinese products’: Milind Soman quits TikTok after 3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk’s call

According to PTI, lakhs of people across Odisha and many others outside the state stood up and sang the state song to show solidarity with frontline workers. They sang the song for 4.40 minutes.

Overwhelmed by the massive response from every nook and corner of the country and beyond, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep gratitude towards all the people and said, “I am indebted to you all.” He also thanked Swiss Member of Parliament Dr Nik Gugger, who along with his mother Elizabeth Gugger, posted a video on Twitter while singing Bande Utkal Janani as a salute to Odisha Covid-19 warriors.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World No-Tobacco Day 2020: The adverse health effects of smoking
May 31, 2020 11:53 IST
Fight against Covid-19 is being powered by citizen’s innovative spirit: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
May 31, 2020 11:52 IST
‘From Hollywood to Haridwar, people taking Yoga seriously’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’
May 31, 2020 11:52 IST
Practice Yoga to help reduce stress and stay fit during lockdown
May 31, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.