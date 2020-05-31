Asha Bhosle croons Odisha anthem Bande Utkala Janani, lakhs of people sing together to salute Covid-19 frontline workers

Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle has lent her voice for an Odiya song in praise of frontline fighters working against the Covid-19 pandemic amid the ongoing lockdown. She has shared the song on Twitter.

Sharing a glimpse of the video and appealing to everyone to join on Saturday evening, she tweeted, “Here is my beautiful “bandey utkala janani” Recreated by @ShankarEhsanLoy & produced & directed by @nilamadhabpanda This song is dedicated to all the frontline warriors fighting covid day & night.Let’s sing it together at 5.30 today with every odia @Naveen_Odisha @CMO_Odisha.” Later, she posted the entire song.

“The full version of Odishas anthem “Bande Utkal Janani” can be viewed here. Though the language is Odiya, the emotions are Indian. We support our Covid Warriors no matter which language they speak. Jail Hind Flag of India,” she wrote. The song was written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra.

According to PTI, lakhs of people across Odisha and many others outside the state stood up and sang the state song to show solidarity with frontline workers. They sang the song for 4.40 minutes.

Overwhelmed by the massive response from every nook and corner of the country and beyond, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep gratitude towards all the people and said, “I am indebted to you all.” He also thanked Swiss Member of Parliament Dr Nik Gugger, who along with his mother Elizabeth Gugger, posted a video on Twitter while singing Bande Utkal Janani as a salute to Odisha Covid-19 warriors.

