Asha Bhosle: Neither good, nor bad times last, even this corona will go away

We have it in us to surpass every hurdle if we face it with a smile, feels Asha Bhosle. So, while everyone is talking about precautions to be taken to stay healthy during these unprecedented Covid-19 times, the veteran singer is also focusing on the importance of “inner peace”.

Talking about proper sanitisation and maintaining social distancing to stay safe from the virus, she says, “Everyone is talking about it, and it is also very important. But these difficult times are also frustrating, so we need to enjoy smaller joys in life. Yeh khushi aapke andar hai, bahaar dhoondne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Chaahe ek niwaala kam bhi ho, chaahe kitne bhi kasht sahe rahe ho, aap khush phir bhi rahe sakte hain.”

The 86-year-old believes people need to adapt to the ways of the world. “Neither good nor bad times last. Even this corona will go away. We go through so many difficult phases in our lives and come out of it. This time too, we will emerge winners. Bas haste raho, haasate raho aur ek dusre ki saath dete raho,” she adds.

Bhosle plans to talk about the significance of staying content via her recently launched YouTube channel. She will also be doing a series on her journey.

“My granddaughter Zanai has been telling me to start my own YouTube channel, but I never had time earlier. Apart from songs, I also want to talk about different things and hopefully people would connect with them. Since I’ve been singing from the age of 10, I have many stories and memories to share. Of collaborating with [Mohammed] Rafi saab, Kishore Kumar, Pancham (R.D. Burman) -- how and when did we meet, kaunsa gaana gaane ke samay kya hua. How was it singing duets with didi (singer Lata Mangeshkar), kya kya karte thhe hum. I keep telling these stories, and Zanai suggested that I should share them with the world,” says Bhosle, who recently released her first song Main Hoon on her online channel.

Work continues for the singer, who plans to join creative forces with new singers, songwriters and composers for her upcoming tracks. But the series, awareness videos and songs, will be done once she and her family go back to Mumbai in the next few days. She is currently in Lonavala, and she admits the video she shot for the song Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam as a part of Indian Singers Rights Association’s initiative, at home, wasn’t an easy task.

“Those were few lines, so I managed. But for other things we need proper camera set-up and that is there at my Mumbai residence,” she adds.

Happy quarantining with her family -- son Anand, daughter-in-law, Anuja, and grandchildren Zanai and Ranjai, Bhosle shares, “My son takes care of our restaurants abroad, while my daughter-in-law manages the business here. So he is mostly travelling and she is mostly out. My grandchildren study abroad. We rarely meet each other properly, but now we are getting to know each other better, while chatting and eating our meals together.”

They are also bonding over cooking. “Zanai is making international cuisines, and my forte is Indian. But they love eating food cooked by me (she jokes)... Zanai is a good singer, she writes and composes too. We both jam quite often,” she concludes.