Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana share poster of their new song, Afsos Karoge

Model and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has teamed up with girlfriend and co-contestant from the reality show Himanshi Khurana for a new music video titled Afsos Karoge. The duo have shared the poster for the song that is due out on Thursday, September 3.

Asim shared the poster and wrote, “ SURPRISE! #AfsosKaroge by @stebinben ft. @asimriaz77.official & @iamhimanshikhurana Out tomorrow at 11am. @anshul300 @desimusicfactory @sanjeevchaturvediofficial @iamyaadubrar @@raghav.sharma.14661.” Bhopal’s Stebin Ben has lent his voice for the song that was written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and composed by Sanjeev and Ajay.

The song is set to go live at 11am Thursday. Himanshi also shared the image. Singer Stebin commented on it, “A song you can’t forget Super excited for tomorrow.”

Asim and Himanshi were seen in yet another song last month. Titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, the song was sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik. Kumaar penned the lyrics for the song. Afsos Karoge Asim and Himanshi’s fourth song together. They have earlier featured in Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput visited me just once for insomnia in 2014, Dr Harish Shetty tells police: ‘Didn’t find any serious issues’

Before his Bigg Boss 13 stint, Asim did a number of advertisements and also featured role in David Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero. He became one of the most popular contestants of the season and made news for his heated fights with television actor Sidharth Shukla as well as romantic moments with actor Himanshi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more