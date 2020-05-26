Badshah’s new song Toxic portrays an abusive relationship, features Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Sections
Badshah’s new song Toxic has been composed and shot at home and features Ravi and Sargun Mehta.

Updated: May 26, 2020 20:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta in a still from Toxic.

Rapper Badshah has come up with a new song and the music video features TV actor Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The song is Badshah’s second collaboration with singer Payal Dev, after Genda Phool. The makers have revealed that the song has been “home shot and directed by Ravi Dubey” during the Covid-19 lockdown.

While Badhshah has written and sung the new song, Payal has lent her voice for the number and also composed the music. Sharing the video, Badshah wrote, “TOXIC is out now on all platforms. @ravidubey2312 @sargunmehta @payaldevofficial @adityadevmusic @sonymusicindia.” While the heartbreak number is hardly an earworm, its lyrics strike a chord and speak about people in a toxic, abusive relationships.

Talking about Toxic, Badshah said in a press statement, “Toxic is a very special song, it’s something I have never done before. It talks about second chances at love and highlights the imperfections of a relationship. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do.”

 



This is the third song that Badshah has come up with during the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. After Genda Phool featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Badshah came up with Ilzam - a song he categorised as one of his “3AM sessions”. However, Genda Phool was only launched during the lockdown and was shot earlier.

India has been observing a lockdown for more than two months now. All shootings and production were stalled and cinema halls closed as part of the lockdown measures.

