Bandish Bandits concert: Shankar Mahadevan, Prateek Kuhad set mood for monsoon with powerful performances

Days after the release of the musical show Bandish Bandits, several singers and musicians came together for a special concert on Wednesday. From Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to Prateek Kuhad, the artists performed several songs from the show along with a few other popular numbers like Koi Kahe from Dil Chahta Hai and Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding.

After Mame Khan kick-started the concert with a high-pitched Raag Malhar, Shankar Mahadevan set the tone of the evening with the song Padharo Maare Desh. Jonita Gandhi took over from him by singing the fun song Mastiyaapa from the show. Soon after, Armaan Malik joined Jonita to sing the soothing song, Couple Goals.

Director Anand Tiwari also made an appearance during the concert. He said the show was shot in Jodhpur and Bikaner and shared an incident when a song based on some powerful ‘raag’ led to unseasonal rains.

He was followed by lead actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry who talked about working on the show. Shreya said Prateek Kuhad is her favourite singer while Ritwik said Lisa Mishra is his favourite.

Lisa sang her first song that released in India – Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding, while also playing a guitar. She also sang her single Nai Chaida. Prateik Kuhad followed her with his performance of the song Tune Kaha as he played the guitar. He then sang one of his most popular songs, Kasoor.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performed the song Koi Kahe from Dil Chahta Hai. They later revealed that they wrote the song during a ride to Lonavala. Shankar’s son Shivam Mahadevan and Pratibha Singh Baghel joined the trio to sing the Bandish Bandits song Chedkhaniyaan. They also sang the song, Sajan Bin, before wrapping the concert.

Bandish Bandits follows the love story of two young performers, played by Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, from very different musical backgrounds. It released on Amazon Prime Video on August 4.

