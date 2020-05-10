Banno Tera Swagger writer, Vayu releases Mummy on Mother’s Day

Vayu has joined several other musicians who have released a track dedicated to the mothers across the globe and the selfless bond they share with their children.

This particular song about mothers, aptly titled Mummy, Vayu informs, is around a mother’s intuitions, and their ability to understand their children’s problems.

“Whenever we talk to our mothers, they can tell by our voice itself if we are in any sort of pain or trouble. Most of the time we try to tell our mothers that everything is absolutely fine but they always insist that they know that something is wrong - and that actually lessens our pain because our mothers understand us so well. This feeling was in my mind [while writing the song]. Where we want to connect with our mothers. We just want to hear their voice and they understand from our voice what we’re going through,” he tells us.

Not surprisingly, Vayu credits his mother, whom he lost when he was a teenager, for becoming a “creative and intelligent” individual. “Whenever someone asks me who is the father figure in your life - I always say it was my mother. I always looked up to her and I lost her when I was in 9th standard. She passed away after a long illness. My father remarried when I was in 12th,” he says.

“I always aspired to be like my birth mother - she was so creative and always so good to talk to. I think whatever creativity and intelligence I have is credited to my mother. She always insisted that I concentrate on my studies and focus on being a better person. I’m thankful that I had her as my mother. I wish she was with me today... But I guess that’s what life is,” adds Vayu who is known for writing songs such as Banno Tera Swagger (Tanu Weds Manu Returns, 2015) and Beat pe Booty (A Flying Jatt, 2016).

The song was written last year, but was recorded this year, and with the current lockdown situation because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, it wasn’t easy. Especially considering that Vayu is staying in Bhopal. “It took us quite some time to finish it cause the song was produced during lockdown. it was so tough because I couldn’t go to the studio [in Mumbai]. I couldn’t sit and work on the song. We had to work over phone calls and video calls. I had to finish my dubbing in Bhopal and send it to people who put it together in Mumbai. It took longer than it should to complete but we managed it somehow,” he says that his career as a live artist, too has been put on a hold because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Covid-19 has of course hit live artists hard. I had never come out as a performing artist before this year and I was hoping to do some live shows but I think the season will be shifted to end of this year or even next year now,” he signs off.