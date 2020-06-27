Bappi Lahiri unfazed by ‘insider-outsider’ debate: ‘If it’s in your destiny to be a star, no one can stop you’

Bollywood music composer Bappi Lahiri is back with a new rendition but this time it’s not a new composition or a remix but a live recreation of a popular song from the Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. The noted music composer has joined the likes of many legendary music composers like Pyarelal, Anand-Milind and many others who have taken the challenge to interpret and recreate iconic songs of fellow composers on MX Player’s music reality show, Times of Music.

Bappi da is happy to have got the opportunity to recreate an already hit number and added his own unexpected punch with his additional lyrics. Talking about his new outing, which serves a treat to music lovers who are keeping indoors due to coronavirus pandemic, he says, “Such a programme is being made for the first time in India. It’s very different from Coke Studio. There are many participants and we are rearranging each other’s songs. I have sung a song from Sultan while my song Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar has been rearranged by Vishal-Shekhar.”

Lovingly called King of Disco by his fans around the world, Bappi da continues to remain timeless and churns out foot-tapping dance numbers even today. “I have been singing since more than 50 years. My first song was Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, it went on to become a superhit. It was picturised on Vinod Khanna. All my songs went on to become superhit,” he says.

Bappi believes in moving with the trends and considers his audience are the only ones to judge him. He joined the league of the current lot of singers and music composers as he recreated his own Tamma Tamma for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania. His latest work includes his recreation Bhankas of Kishore Kumar’s original song Ek Aankh Maru Toh for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3.

Enquire him about his reaction to the trend of recreating old classics, and he says, “The trend started with recreation of my old song Tamma Tamma in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. I don’t want to comment on it. Public’s choice is the top most choice. Public is my everything.”

Bappi da also remains unfazed by the insider-outsider debate being the topic of debate these days. “Everyone has to struggle in this industry. What is in your destiny, you will get it. If it’s in your destiny to be a star, no one can stop you. Have faith in God,” he says.

Bappi da is as much known for his hit numbers as he is known for his fascination for gold. Proud of being called the ‘Gold-Man’, he says, “Gold is lucky for me. My songs became hit when I started wearing gold.”

