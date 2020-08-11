Sections
Home / Music / Bhoomi Trivedi ‘shocked’ how her complaint exposed artistes buying fake likes

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi is happy to see the work done by Mumbai Police and adds that she is stunned that her complaint against imposters led the Police uncovering a scam which involves buying fake likes and views on the Internet.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 12:33 IST

By Samarth Goyal, Hindustan Times

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi says that the practice of getting fake followers and likes in the industry is quite common, but, she has never opted to buy likes to showcase the popularity of her work. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi is “shocked and stunned” to see that her police complaint about people impersonating her on Instagram, has ended up revealing the ethically questionable practice of artistes buying fake likes and fake followers on social media.

“My one step has become so big. I am blank right now. But I am thankful to the Mumbai Police and whatever it is that they are doing,” says Trivedi.

For the uninitiated, last month Trivedi filed a complaint with Mumbai Police about a “a few people” who were “impersonating” her on Instagram, asking artistes “such as DJs, actors, dancers and choreographers” to pay them to get Instagram’s blue tick verification for their respective social media profiles. “Within a few days the cops identified the culprits. They told the cops they work for agencies which get fake followers and likes for artistes,” she says.

“My case was different. I used to get a lot of messages from people, asking me if I had indeed paid them to get a blue tick. It became like a job, that I am telling people it’s fake, everyday. That’s when I decided to go to the police,” she adds.



 

And while the singer admits the practice of getting fake followers and likes in the industry is quite common, she has never opted to buy likes to showcase the popularity of her work. “I have received offers of getting fake likes, but I’d rather grow organically. For me I want to work in such a way that I get known for my work,” she says.

However she doesn’t think there’s any right or wrong in buying fake likes. “I don’t work that way. But if someone else opts for that, then it’s their choice. There’s nothing wrong or right in this,” she adds.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth

