Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla lashes out at ‘thankless’ Sonu Nigam, accuses him of ‘selling lies and deceit’

Divya Khosla Kumar hit out at Sonu Nigam for targetting her husband Bhushan Kumar and claimed that he is peddling lies to gain publicity. Sonu had warned Bhushan Kumar in a video on Monday.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Divya Khosla Kumar said that T-Series launched Sonu Nigam and called him ‘thankless’.

After singer Sonu Nigam targeted T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar in a video, actor and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar has accused him of peddling lies. On her Instagram stories, she said that Sonu was launched by the music label and called him ungrateful.

“Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign.... im even seeing people being able to sell lies & deceits with their strong campaigns.... #sonunigam,” Divya wrote, adding, “such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience ..... God save our world !!!”

In another of her Instagram stories, Divya accused Sonu of trying to get publicity by targeting her husband Bhushan. “#sonunigam ji TSeries ne aapko industry mein break Diya... aapko itna aage badaya .... agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole ... Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai ... Aapke pitaji ke khud maine intne videos direct kiye jiseke liye woh Hamesha itne Shukar guzar rehte thee (Sonu Nigam ji, T-Series gave you your first break in the music industry and helped you come so far in your career… If you had an axe to grind with Bhushan, why did you not talk about it earlier? Why are you doing it now for publicity? I, myself, have directed so many of your father’s music videos and he was always grateful for that)... But some people r thankless. #achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka,” she wrote.

Earlier, Sonu accused Bhushan of being the ‘mafia’ in the music industry. “Tune galat aadmi se panga le liya, samjha (You have messed with the wrong person, understand),?” he said.



Sonu claimed Bhushan planted articles about him in the media and persuaded musicians to give interviews against him. The singer warned him to back off or he would release the video of Marina Kuwar on his YouTube channel.

