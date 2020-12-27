Bigg Boss 14’s Jaan Kumar Sanu surprises fans with new ‘khufiya shoot’, see pics

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who was recently seen as a contestant on Salman Khan’s ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, has teased fans with a behind-the-scenes picture from one of his new projects. He has been sharing pictures from the shoot for a few days now.

Jaan shared a picture and tweeted, “Another one from a khufiya (secret) shoot !!! #JKS #JaanKumarSanu #TeamJaan #SomethingsCooking #StayTuned #Shoot #ShootLife #2021 #GameChanger.”

Jaan had shared pictures and videos from the shoot earlier this week as well. One of the videos featured him travelling in the night. He could be seen donning a mask and large glasses. He also posted a picture with his director and DOP.

Jaan, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, was the first one to be announced as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Throughout his journey in the house, Jaan was close to Nikki Tamboli and even confessed his feelings for her. She, on her part, always said she considered him a friend. However, after Jaan was voted out of the game, Nikki had told Rubina Dilaik that she liked him but never told him because she was afraid of being hurt.

Also read: Shefali Jariwala finds a silver lining in the pandemic: ‘It helped me become more happier and healthier’

Earlier this week, Nikki told Rakhi Sawant that she likes Aly Goni. “Mujhe woh genuinely pasand hai (I genuinely like him),” she said, adding that she would admit it to him, if he directly asked her about it. Responding to the statement, Jaan said in an interview with SpotboyE, “Honestly, when it comes to Nikki, I have no idea. She’s got a gamer’s mind. So, I really don’t know if her feelings for Aly Goni are genuine. I am not in the house and also getting to see the footage as much as you guys are.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more