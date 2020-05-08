British rapper Ty dies from coronavirus complications

Sections
British rapper Ty has died at 47. He was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and died on Thursday after contracting pneumonia.

By Press Trust of India, London, Press Trust of India London

Ty was 47 years old.

British rapper Ty, real name Ben Chijioke, has died from complications due to the novel coronavirus. He was 47. The Nigerian British artist died on Thursday after contracting pneumonia while recovering from the virus, according to a GoFundMe set up for him.

“It is with much sadness that I have to report the passing of Ben Chijioke, better known as TY Chijioke on the 7th May 2020, close friends, family and fans are devastated of his death,” an update for the campaign read.

“Since then TY’s condition had been improving but last week while on a normal ward he had contracted pneumonia which worsened his recovery and ultimately TY’s body couldn’t fight back anymore. This is a shock to everyone.” The hip-hop artist was admitted to the hospital with “medical complications related to COVID19” in early April and “put in a medically induced coma to temporarily sedate” him while in treatment, the statement said.

An update made on April 19 said Ty was “doing much better” and had been moved out of the intensive care unit.



Born in London in 1972, Ty shot to fame with the release of his debut album, The Awkward in 2001. He followed up the record with 2003’s Upwards.

