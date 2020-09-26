Chris Gayle is a lovely, down to earth person who is immensely multi-talented: Avina Shah

“It was an amazing experience working with Chris. He is such a lovely down to earth person and immensely multi-talented, says Avina Shah about working with the cricketer/musician for the first time for a track titled Groove. Shah adds that “ it was a pleasure to work with Gayle’s team as they are very hardworking, efficient and professional”.

Shah’s family has always been very passionate about music, so she says it was just a way of life for her from the very beginning. Shah says, “My dad loves to sing and plays many instruments and my elder sister Hemina Shah is a very good singer, so they have always inspired me to perform from a young age in live shows and events. This really built up my confidence and made me realise my true passion in life. I was never pressured into making it my profession, in fact, they’ve given me a lot of positive encouragement and support to pursue whatever I love to do and to always aim for a high standard.”

Talking more about her track with Gayle, she says, “The whole project flowed very smoothly and came together instantly. I love the way he has brought his Reggae Jamaican flavour to the song and the response so far has been incredible! I was introduced to Chris by a mutual friend and we got talking about music. He had heard my previous tracks and really liked them. We shared ideas about how it would be great to bring the Jamaican flavour mixed with the Indian and Western sound together. We managed to put together the whole project in a short amount of time during the lockdown period without ever meeting in person. All thanks to great technology.”

Shah has more than 200 thousand followers on Instagram, and is also a social media influencer. And she believes that the digital world will only grow from hereon. “The digital industry has grown exponentially and has been picking up very rapidly over the past few years. Pretty much everyone is online these days, and it really is the best way for businesses/brands to market their products and services. It is becoming more and more competitive so influencers need to be consistent and share great content to stay ahead of the game,” she says adding that thing have definitely changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has certainly changed our lives overnight. This new way of life is now the new norm and everything has become a lot more digital. In the entertainment field, I feel there will be more online live stream concerts and artists working from home. But we will also really value and appreciate the moments where we get to interact with each other in person. 2020 has been a real wake up call and I feel everyone will have a new and refreshed positive outlook on life.” she signs off.